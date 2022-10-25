Stars of Peacock's 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' to Appear in Person For The Annual 'Day of Days' Fan Event

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives... and so returns the celebration of one of television's most iconic and enduring daytime series. The stars of the Peacock exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES will once again meet fans in person at its annual "Day of Days" fan event.

The event will take place in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 12 at Xbox Plaza, located at L.A. Live. This is the first time since 2019 that fans will get to meet and greet their favorite Days stars in person.

Beginning at 10 a.m., this complimentary event will offer DAYS OF OUR LIVES fans the chance to interact with some of the show's most beloved cast members and festivities will include autograph signings, Q&A session with cast, and much more!

Some of the Days stars scheduled to attend include Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Lauren Koslow, Wally Kurth, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Brandon Barash, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Ari Zucker, Thaao Penghlis, James Reynolds, Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson, Eric Martsolf, Jackée Harry, Susan Hayes, Bryan Dattilo, George DelHoyo, Judi Evans, Billy Flynn, Dan Feuerriegel, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Patrika Darbo, Leann Hunley, Abigail Klein, Victoria Konefal, Kyle Lowder, Martha Madison, Greg Rikaart, Jessica Serfaty, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Zach Tinker, Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Victoria Grace, Lindsay Arnold, Stacy Haiduk, Remington Hoffman, and Tina Huang.

Peacock is the exclusive home of Days of our Lives, MAKING IT the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the past season, new episodes, and the Peacock Originals Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem and holiday special Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas all in one place.

Days of our Lives, a consistent favorite among fans and critics alike, aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and was NBC's longest-running drama series until 2022 when it moved to its new and exclusive home Peacock! The show has garnered 61 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2022's Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, and 392 nominations, as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and Prism Awards.

The show's success stems from its consistent commitment to excellence in writing and storytelling - supported by a diverse ensemble of performers - and an uncanny knack for anticipating viewer interests. With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, DAYS OF OUR LIVES remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages.

Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is THE HEAD writer.