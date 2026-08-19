Standing On The Corner to Release New Singles From SOTC "II"

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Standing On The Corner has shared new double A-side singles 'Secrets' and 'Doesn't Mean A Thing' off their forthcoming album SOTC 'II,' out September 11 via XL Recordings.

Founded in Brooklyn, NY, Standing On The Corner (est. 2015) is a music recording group whose output moves mercurially between composition, performance, film, installation, social work, and sound. Rooted in the cultural exchange between the U.S.A., Puerto Rico, and Africa, the project machinates an intersection between soul, punk, salsa, doowop, jazz, funk, the avant-garde, and rap traditions, filtered through a distinctly New York City sensibility.

The ensemble's practice is characterized by a mischievous alliance with ephemerality, lived experience, and site-specific signification with works often distributed unexpectedly and within limited physical windows. This emphasis on transience and communal memory remains central to the project's ethos.

On SOTC 'II' the New York outfit channels said philosophy into a 15-track album recorded by bandleader Gio Escobar and core collaborators Jack 'Wacko' Nolan, Buz 'Man-man' Donald, and Clérida 'Ca$h Clay' Eltimé. The result is a tense, genre-defacing record that exists between fried psychedelia, rock-n-roll, no-wave rap, r&b, and post-hardcore energy; a mirror to a national moment of searching for meaning/nothing/sounds/silence/creation/or destruction, through an overarching instability, alienation, decline, and refusal. Featured artists include: The Warlockettes, Ladybug Mecca, Styles P, Bubba Dupree, Claudette Ortiz, Sonia Sanchez, Solange, Danny Brown.

SOTC 'II' is available for pre-order.

Tracklist

1. Will it ever be the same? [ft. The Warlockettes]

2. The word

3. Man may not last [ft. Ladybug Mecca, Styles P]

4. Evil man 9

5. Gimme my gun

6. Mr. Postman, wait!

7. Roll over beethoven

8. Rifle prayer

9. Doesn't mean a thing [ft. Bubba Dupree]

10. Secrets [ft. Claudette Ortiz]

11. Baby, oh baby!

12. The Night has arrived

13. Sonia [ft. Sonia Sanchez, Solange]

14. How deep is the sea? [ft. Danny Brown]

15. Go 2 sleep pu$$y

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