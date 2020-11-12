Stage Veteran Terrence Clowe Steps Into Feminist Icon Biopic THE GLORIAS

The film chronicles over eighty years of Gloria Steinem's amazing life.

Terrence Clowe is a stage veteran having performed in some of the most familiar shows around the world. Currently, as theaters sit dark, the always-working-performer now emerging on-screen in the original Gloria Steinhem biopic, THE GLORIAS, helmed by visionary director Julie Taymor.

The film chronicles over eighty years of Steinem's amazing life, starting with her itinerant childhood and the influence it had on her later as a writer, activist and organizer for women's rights worldwide. Clowe steps into the storyline as a local Barber and supportive father of a young black girl befriended by Steinem during her childhood years living in the south.

Considering his previous stage experience, it's no surprise that Clowe landed in a film directed by a theater legend. He spent 2-years performing in the Tony Award winning production Chicago, after touring with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as Judah alongside Jodi Benson and the Osmond's. He also appeared in Atlanta with the legendary Jennifer Holliday in Dreamgirls and performed in her New York City benefit concert at Towne Hall. An international performer, Clowe has also appeared in several high-level European tours, including West Side Story, Buddy Holly, Miss Saigon and as Old Bojangles in Fosse.

Although he has worked with some big names in the past, Clowe was excited to land a role in THE GLORIAS, adding "I have been a fan of Julie Taymor's work for some time. When I received the opportunity, I was floored!" He joined an all-star cast that includes Academy Award winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as Gloria at different stages of her life, as well as Bette Midler, Timothy Hutton, Lorraine Toussaint and Janelle Monáe.

THE GLORIAS presented Clowe an opportunity to portray a positive role model during a time when black men were not often highlighted so kindly. Clowe explains, "The joy and electricity you see in the scene was genuine and so appropriately set in the world of an African American barbershop, a place of community, family and culture. The relationship with my daughter in the film is apparent and I think adds dimension to the many ideals Ms. Steinem would later go on to advocate for. I have so much gratitude to be a part of film that brilliantly honors Gloria Steinem, whom I view as an extraordinary human being."

In addition to his theater credits, Clowe racked up a strong resume on-screen working with Rob Marshall, Chris Rock, Steven Soderbergh, Martin Scorsese, Ann Reinking and Walter Bobbie. Clowe has appeared in the TV shows Boardwalk Empire, The Knick, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, I Am Homicide, and Z the Beginning of Everything, and the feature films The Eyes with Nick Turturro and Vincent Pastore, and An Act of Terror with Olivia Washington and Tonya Pinkins.

THE GLORIAS is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

