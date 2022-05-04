Spy Thriller AGENT GAME Comes to Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital Platforms

A spy thriller about a mission gone wrong set in the world of CIA renditions, Agent Game arrives May 24 on Blu-rayâ„¢ + DVD + Digital from Lionsgate. Directed by Grant S. Johnson (Nighthawks), the movie features Academy AwardÂ® winner Mel Gibson (1995, Directing, Braveheart), Dermot Mulroney (TV's "Hanna," Hard Luck Love Song, TV's "The Purge"), Annie Ilonzeh (TV's "Chicago Fire," TV's "Person of Interest," TV's "Charlie's Angels"), Jason Isaacs (TV's "The OA," Harry Potter franchise, Black Hawk Down), KATIE Cassidy (TV's "Arrow," TV's "Gossip Girl," TV's "Melrose Place"), Academy AwardÂ® nominee Barkhad Abdi (2013, Actor in a Supporting Role, Captain Phillips), Adan Canto (TV's "Designated Survivor," TV's "Blood & Oil," TV's "Mixology") and Rhys Coiro (TV's "Entourage," TV's "The Walking Dead," TV's "A Million Little Things"). Agent Game will be available on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital for the suggested retail price of $21.99.

In this riveting spy thriller, no one is safe. Harris (Dermot Mulroney), a CIA interrogator at an Agency black site, finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for an interrogation gone horribly wrong. As the team tasked to bring Harris in begins to question their orders - and each other - Olsen (Mel Gibson), a senior INTELLIGENCE officer, and his subordinate, Visser (Annie Ilonzeh), raise the stakes. Now, it's up to Harris and some newfound allies to uncover the truth and turn the tables.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSE2KgvlDAc

