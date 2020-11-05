Spooky Titles Reign in DEG's 'Watched at Home' Top 20 List Inbox

See the full list below!

Following Halloween weekend, the DEG's "Watched at Home Top 20" list is largely infused with the spirit of the holiday, including Hocus Pocus at No. 2, Beetlejuice at No. 4, The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 7, Halloween (2018) and Halloween (1978) at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, and Scream (1996) at No. 16. Romantic drama After We Collided holds onto the No. 1 position, while Paramount's thriller Spell, starring Omari Hardwick, debuts at No. 5. Additional newcomers include My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (No. 6) and The Wolf of Snow Hollow (No. 15). In a nod to the presidential election, consumers made pro-President Trump documentary Trump Card No. 3, while the new season of THIS IS US lands at No. 18.



DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.



Please see below for the November 6 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:

1 After We Collided (Open Road)

2 Hocus Pocus (Disney)

3 Trump Card (D'Souza Media, 2020)

4 Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.)

5 Spell (Paramount)

6 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Funimation)

7 The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney)

8 Ava (Vertical Entertainment)

9 Halloween (Universal, 2018)

10 Halloween (Lionsgate, 1978)

11 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

12 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

13 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)

14 Harry Potter: Complete 8-film Collection (Warner Bros.)

15 The Wolf of Snow Hollow (MGM)

16 Scream (Paramount, 1996)

17 Ghostbusters (Sony, 1984)

18 This Is Us: S5 (Fox)

19 Casper (Universal, 1995)

20 Back To The Future Trilogy (Universal)



Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 10.31.20.



DEG advocates and promotes entertainment platforms, products and distribution channels which support the movie, television, music, consumer electronics and IT industries. With the objective to support and drive marketing initiatives, DEG's list has been created to increase awareness and encourage adoption by the public and consuming audience of emerging home entertainment formats and new distribution models. The Watched at Home Top 20 is published each Thursday on DEG's web site, degonline.org, and is distributed in its daily DEN email.

