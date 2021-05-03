Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spielberg-Directed Feature Film THE FABELMANS Seeking Kid and Teen Actors

They are currently looking to cast the roles of 'Teenage Sammy' and 'Young Sammy'.

May. 3, 2021  
Spielberg-Directed Feature Film THE FABELMANS Seeking Kid and Teen Actors

Casting director Cindy Tolan is seeking kid and teen actors for THE FABELMANS, a feature film directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Amblin Productions.

They are casting the leading role of Sammy. The casting breakdown states:

Teenage Sammy:

Male, White, 14-18 years old.

Young Sammy:

Male, White, 6-8 years old.

They are currently auditioning both of these roles via self-tape requests.

TO SUBMIT, actors can email their headshot/resume, with the role they'd like to be considered for, to ctcastingsearch@gmail.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Check Out Michael C. Hall in the All New Teaser For the Upcoming DEXTER Limited Ser Photo

VIDEO: Check Out Michael C. Hall in the All New Teaser For the Upcoming DEXTER Limited Series

Tubi to Expand Programming Slate with Launch of Original Content Photo

Tubi to Expand Programming Slate with Launch of Original Content

Panelists Announced for THE POWER OF TV: #REPRESENTATIONMATTERS Free Virtual Event Photo

Panelists Announced for THE POWER OF TV: #REPRESENTATIONMATTERS Free Virtual Event

Laura Benanti, André Leon Talley, Christian Serratos, and More to Appear on TAMRON Photo

Laura Benanti, André Leon Talley, Christian Serratos, and More to Appear on TAMRON HALL Week of May 3-May 7


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vivek J. Tiwary, Auli'i Cravalho, Riz Ahmed & More Named 2021's Most Impactful Asians on Gold House's A100 List
  • Additional Details Announced for ImageNation's Cocktails and Sol Cinema: MUSE: Black Art Unseen
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Marvel's ETERNALS!
  • VIDEOS: AMERICAN IDOL Contestants Sing Disney Songs From FROZEN, THE LION KING, and More!