Spielberg-Directed Feature Film THE FABELMANS Seeking Kid and Teen Actors

Casting director Cindy Tolan is seeking kid and teen actors for THE FABELMANS, a feature film directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Amblin Productions.

They are casting the leading role of Sammy. The casting breakdown states:

Teenage Sammy :

Male, White, 14-18 years old.

Young Sammy :

Male, White, 6-8 years old.

They are currently auditioning both of these roles via self-tape requests.

TO SUBMIT, actors can email their headshot/resume, with the role they'd like to be considered for, to ctcastingsearch@gmail.com.