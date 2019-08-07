Spend September Surrounded by Disney Magic With Freeform During the Network's '30 Days of Disney' Programming

For Disneyphiles everywhere, FreeForm will air beloved Disney classics from Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story" to Disney's "The Jungle Book" (2016) and everything in between during the month of September as they celebrate "30 Days of Disney."

Each week (Monday through Friday) in September will be themed to highlight the best of Disney villains, singalongs, pirates and sheroes. Each weekend will also be jam-packed with more of your favorite Disney films.

Sept. 2-Sept. 6 is "Villains Week," featuring such classics as Disney's "Maleficent," Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" (1991) and Disney's "The Lion King (1994)."

Sept. 9-Sept. 13 is all about Pirates and adventures with "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" and more of Jack Sparrow's escapades.

Sept. 16-Sept. 20 is "Singalong Week" and will have you belting out celebrated Disney songs from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog," "High School Musical," "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" and more. Selected movies will feature on-screen lyrics to help you immerse yourself in your own musical experience.

Sept. 23-Sept. 27 fans can root for their favorite Sheroes in such movies as Disney's "Moana" and Disney's "Zootopia," among more of your Disney faves.

Freeform will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California with a two-hour special, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits," premiering SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, at 8 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the immersive and exclusive television event will allow audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. With celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown and more, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life with fascinating insider details.

The special will follow Neil Patrick Harris as he meets up with Keegan-Michael Key for some laughs in Oga's Cantina and takes a tour of Batuu. Sarah Hyland learns about the tensions between the First Order and THE RESISTANCE and creates her own droid at the Droid Depot. Jay Leno explores Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inside and out, and Kaley Cuoco takes a special sneak peek inside the incredible upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits" is executive produced by Brad Lachman. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on May 31 and will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Orlando on Aug. 29, 2019.

The programming event will also feature the FreeForm premieres of "Iron Man," Disney's "Pete's Dragon (2016)," "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" and more, as well as a special airing of the Disney Channel original movie "Descendants 3."

Throughout the event, FreeForm will be presenting, both on-air and on social media, a special Disneyland photo series with Disney influencers celebrating Disney bounding culture. FreeForm will also showcase on-air and on social media some of the biggest fans showing their Disney love, with short content featuring Disney bounding, cosplay and favorite moments.

Below is a night-by-night list of THE MOVIES airing during "30 Days of Disney."*

Sunday, Sept. 1

7:00 am - "Descendants"

9:30 am - Disney's "Meet the Robinsons"

11:30 am - "The Pacifier"

1:35 pm - Disney's "Hercules"

3:40 pm - Disney's "Mulan"

5:45 pm - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

7:50 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

9:50 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"

11:55 pm - Disney's "Meet the Robinsons"

VILLAINS WEEK (9/2 - 9/7)

Monday, Sept. 2

11:00 am - Disney's "Hercules"

1:00 pm - Disney's "Mulan"

3:00 pm - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

5:00 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

7:00 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"

9:00 pm - Disney's "Maleficent"

12:00 am - Disney's "Pocahontas"

Tuesday, Sept. 3

5:00 pm - Disney's "Pocahontas"

7:00 pm - Disney's "Maleficent"

9:00 pm - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast (1991)"

Wednesday, Sept. 4

7:00 pm - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast (1991)"

9:00 pm - Disney's "The Lion King (1994)"

Thursday, Sept. 5

6:30 pm - Disney's "The Lion King (1994)"

8:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "The Incredibles"

Friday, Sept. 6

11:00 am - "The Pacifier"

6:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "The Incredibles"

9:00 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."

12:00 am - "The Pacifier"

Saturday, Sept. 7

7:00 am - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings"

8:00 am - "Descendants 2"

10:30 am - "Descendants 3"

1:00 pm - "Freaky Friday (2003)"

3:05 pm - Disney's "Tarzan"

5:10 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."

7:15 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"

9:45 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

11:50 pm - Disney-Pixar's "WALL-E"

Sunday, Sept. 8

7:00 am - Disney's "Oz the Great and Powerful"

10:00 am - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)"

12:00 pm - "Freaky Friday (2003)"

2:05 pm - Disney's "Tarzan"

4:10 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"

6:40 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

8:45 pm - Disney-Pixar's "WALL-E"

10:55 pm - "Tomorrowland" - FreeForm Premiere

PIRATES WEEK (9/9 - 9/13)

Monday, Sept. 9

5:00 pm - "Tomorrowland"

8:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

Tuesday, Sept. 10

5:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

8:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

Wednesday, Sept. 11

4:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

7:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"

Thursday, Sept. 12

4:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"

8:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

Friday, Sept. 13

2:30 pm - Disney's "Oz the Great and Powerful"

5:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

8:30 pm - Disney's "The Jungle Book (2016)"

Saturday, Sept. 14

7:00 am - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings"

8:00 am - Disney's "Oz the Great and Powerful"

11:05 am - "The Pacifier"

1:10 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Cars"

3:50 pm - Disney's "The Jungle Book (2016)"

6:20 pm - Disney's "Zootopia"

8:50 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"

11:30 pm - Disney's "Pete's Dragon (2016)" - FreeForm Premiere

Sunday, Sept. 15

7:00 am - "The Pacifier"

9:05 am - Disney-Pixar's "Cars"

11:45 am - Disney's "Pete's Dragon (2016)"

2:15 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"

4:55 pm - Disney's "Zootopia"

7:25 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

9:25 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

11:30 pm - Disney's "Pocahontas"

SINGALONG WEEK (9/16-9/20)

Monday, Sept. 16

2:30 pm - Disney's "Pocahontas"

4:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

6:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story"

8:30 pm - Disney's "Moana" - Singalong Version

Tuesday, Sept. 17

4:30 pm - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)"

6:30 pm - Disney's "Moana"

9:00 pm - Disney's "Mulan" - Singalong Version

Wednesday, Sept. 18

2:30 pm - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)"

4:30 pm - Disney's "Hercules"

6:30 pm - Disney's "Mulan" - Singalong Version

8:30 pm - Disney's "The Jungle Book (2016)"

Thursday, Sept. 19

11:00 am - "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" - FreeForm Premiere

2:00 pm - Disney's "Hercules"

4:00 pm - "High School Musical"

6:30 pm - Disney's "The Jungle Book (2016)"

9:00 pm - Disney's "Tarzan" - Singalong Version

Friday, Sept. 20

12:00 pm - "High School Musical"

2:30 pm - "High School Musical 2"

5:00 pm - "Freaky Friday (2003)"

7:00 pm - Disney's "Tarzan"

9:00 pm - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" - Singalong Version

12:00 am - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)"

Saturday, Sept. 21

7:00 am - Disney's "Pocahontas"

9:00 am - Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)"

11:00 am - "High School Musical 2"

1:35 pm - "Freaky Friday (2003)"

3:40 pm - Disney's "Hercules"

5:45 pm - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

7:50 pm - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast (1991)" - Singalong Version

9:55 pm - Disney's "The Lion King (1994)"

12:00 am - Disney's "Pocahontas"

Sunday, Sept. 22

7:00 am - "McFarland, USA"

10:00 am - "Tomorrowland"

1:00 pm - Disney's "Hercules"

3:05 pm - Disney's "Meet the Robinsons"

5:10 pm - Disney's "Beauty and the Beast (1991)"

7:15 pm - Disney's "The Lion King (1994)"

9:20 pm - Disney's "Maleficent"

11:25 pm - "Descendants"

SHEROES WEEK (9/23 - 9/27)

Monday, Sept. 23

11:00 am - Disney's "Meet the Robinsons"

6:30 pm - Disney's "Maleficent"

8:30 pm - Disney's "Zootopia"

12:00 am - "Freaky Friday (2003)"

Tuesday, Sept. 24

11:00 am - "Freaky Friday (2003)"

3:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

6:30 pm - Disney's "Zootopia"

9:00 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"

Wednesday, Sept. 25

12:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

3:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

6:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 2"

8:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"

Thursday, Sept. 26

12:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

3:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"

6:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo"

9:00 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

Friday, Sept, 27

12:00 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End"

3:30 pm - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

6:30 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Finding Dory"

8:30 pm - Disney's "Moana"

Saturday, Sept. 28

7:00 am - "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

10:10 am - Disney's "Lilo & Stitch"

12:10 pm - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"

2:50 pm - Disney's "Moana"

5:20 pm - Disney- Pixar's "The Incredibles"

8:00 pm - "Iron Man" - FreeForm Premiere

11:00 pm - "Tomorrowland"

Sunday, Sept. 29

7:00 am - Disney's "Pete's Dragon (2016)"

9:30 am - Disney's "Lilo & Stitch"

11:35 am - Disney-Pixar's "Ratatouille"

2:15 pm - Disney- Pixar's "The Incredibles"

4:55 pm - "Iron Man"

8:00 pm - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits"

10:00 pm - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits"

12:00 am - Disney's "Tarzan"

Monday, Sept. 30

7:00 pm - Disney's "Tarzan"

9:00 pm - Disney - Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."

**All programming subject to change.

