Spectrum Renews #1 Series JOE PICKETT for Second Season

Spectrum Originals announced TODAY a second season pickup for the Paramount Television Studios-produced drama, JOE PICKETT.

Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book series by C.J. Box, JOE PICKETT has become the most viewed program in Spectrum Originals' history and has ranked #1 across Spectrum platforms since its December release. The series was watched by over one million unique households in the first month on Spectrum and became the top Spectrum Original ever before the full season was even released.

Season One followed a dedicated game warden (Michael Dorman) and his family as they navigated the shifting socio-political climate of a small rural town on the verge of economic collapse.

The Pickett family quickly found themselves in the crosshairs when a murder victim wound up on their doorstep and they were forced to navigate a tangled web of schemes, secrets, and conspiracy amidst the scenic vistas of the Wyoming wilderness. All episodes of the first season are available now exclusively on Spectrum (free and without ads) and will be available to stream on Paramount+ at a later date.

The series comes from acclaimed creators, directors, showrunners and executive producers, John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment. C.J. Box, author of The New York Times #1 bestselling book series of the same name, also serves as executive producer. Box's novels have sold millions of copies in the U.S. alone and have been translated into 27 languages.

Spectrum Originals is a premier destination for premium original series available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad-free. Currently available on the platform is the Hitchcockian thriller, Angela Black, written by renowned Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams and starring Golden Globe Winner® Joanne Froggatt.

Other originals currently airing include the Michelle and Robert King- produced satirical drama, The Bite, two seasons of the Mark Strong-led thriller Temple, the popular limited series Mad About You, Manhunt: Deadly Games and Eden.

Upcoming series for Spectrum include the recently announced limited series A Spy Among Friends starring Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winner Damian Lewis and Emmy® Award-winner Guy Pearce, George & Tammy starring Academy Award® nominees Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon who play the famed COUNTRY MUSIC couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, Beacon 23, a sci-fi thriller starring Lena Headey and Stephan James, and Long Slow Exhale, starring Rose Rollins as a head coach in the high-stakes world of women's college basketball.