Spectrum Originals Greenlights PANHANDLE

Spectrum Originals has picked up the eight-episode dramedy series, PANHANDLE. Set in the Florida panhandle, The Sony Pictures Television Studios produced-series will have a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum (free, without ads) and then will have an exclusive free advertising-supported window on The Roku Channel as a Roku Original.

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Deuce) and Tiana Okoye (The Valet, The Good Place, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens) star as "Bellweather 'Bell' Prescott," and "Cammie Lorde." The series will shoot in Savannah, GA and is created and written by executive producers Nicholas Stoller, a Florida native (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors), and Carla Kettner (The Blacklist, Bones).

PANHANDLE pairs an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective with a reluctant traffic cop in a series that showcases community, connection, and yes, only-in-Florida characters. Together, "Bell Prescott" (Kirby) and "Cammie Lorde" (Okoye) wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town.

"Nick and Carla are an electric team who have crafted a story that is a love letter to the sunshine state while capturing ALL THAT is twisted, emotional and sublime about Florida. We're thrilled to have Colin Bucksey, Luke Kirby and Tiana Okoye signing on to bring this special project to life," said Liz Varner, Head of Programming for Spectrum Originals.

"When Nick and Carla told us they wanted to work together, we knew they would create something very special. They have combined the best of comedy with the best of procedural storytelling and have created a fun and colorful dramedy. We look forward to seeing Luke and Tiana bring the story to screen," said Jeff Frost President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. "We are also very excited about this innovative novel partnership as we continue our incredible relationship with Spectrum and expand it through our new collective collaboration with Roku, further augmenting the audience for the series."

Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals, Roku said ""We are very excited to partner with Spectrum on 'PANHANDLE.' Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner are a powerhouse creative duo and we can't wait to see this darkly funny series come together."

"We're so excited to tell a dark, weird funny story that explores Florida in all its dark, weird funny glory," said creators, writers and executive producers Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner.

