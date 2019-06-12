Special Airings of BACHELORETTE and PRESS YOUR LUCK Generate ABC's Strongest Summertime Tuesday Since 2016

ABC Tuesday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.2 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):
With a special Tuesday off-night airing of "The Bachelorette" following a preemption on Monday for the "NBA Finals on ABC GM5" and the 10:00 p.m. special early premiere of "Press Your Luck" before becoming the lead-off show for Wednesday's "Summer Fun & Games" premiere tonight, ABC finished a strong 2 nd on Tuesday to an "America's Got Talent"-led NBC in Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 vs. 1.3/7) and won the night by 25% over NBC in Adults 18-34 (1.0/7 vs. 0.8/6). ABC's "The Bachelorette" special stood as Tuesday's No. 2 TV show in Adults 18-49 and beat out "Talent" as the night's No. 1 show in Adults 18-34.

ABC scored its best summertime Tuesday (Memorial Day-Labor Day) since July 2016 in Total Viewers and since August 2016 in Adults 18-49-since 7/26/16 and 8/2/16, respectively.

? Airing from 8:00-10:00 p.m. head-to-head with NBC's "America's Got Talent" and coming off season highs set on its most recent telecast, ABC's "The Bachelorette" special held steady with its last airing among Adults 18-49 (1.3/7 vs. 1.5/8) and generated 3-month highs for ABC in 2-hour time period-since "The Bachelor" finale on 3/12/19.


? At 10:00 p.m., ABC's special early premiere of "Press Your Luck" nearly tied NBC's
"Songland" for No. 1 in the hour with Adults 18-49 (0.8/4 vs. 0.9/4) and beat CBS' "Blood & Treasure" by 100% (0.4/2). "Press Your Luck" opened well above the year-ago same-night debut of ABC's "The Last Defense" in the hour (on 6/12/18) in Total Viewers (+19% - 3.2 million vs. 2.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (+60% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.5/2), marking ABC's best summertime numbers in the hour in almost 3 years-since 7/26/16 and 7/12/16,
respectively.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 6/11/19.

Photo credit: ABC/Mark Bourdillon



