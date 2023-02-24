Special AMERICAN IDOL Episode to Air After The Oscars

The iconic competition series "American Idol" will continue their search for the next superstar on Sunday, March 12 (11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. EST/9:02 p.m.-10:02 p.m. MST/8:02 p.m.-9:02 p.m. PST­), following the 95th Oscars® on ABC.

In this new audition episode, viewers will embark on a nationwide search, with help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation.

Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic singing show which is currently in its 21st season. "American Idol" airs Sundays on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless*