DRUNK HISTORY Will Return With New Episodes on Comedy Central's YouTube

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Comedy Central has shared the second episode of DRUNK HISTORY, 'FDR's Labor Secretary Francis Perkins.' From minimum wage to the 40 hour work week, if you like labor laws you have Francis Perkins to thank. The episode explores how FDR's Labor Secretary shaped American life, and is narrated by Lisa Gilroy and features Mae Whitman.

The brand-new short-form episodes of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will launch on Comedy Central's YouTube, including stories about Frances Perkins, the woman who was the unsung architect of FDR's New Deal, and two men's lifelong battle to make the world's largest ball of twine. Performers include Steve Agee, Tim Baltz, Seth Green, Colin Hanks, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Johnny Pemberton, Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, Mae Whitman, Weird Al Yankovic and more, with narrators including Lisa Gilroy, Patton Oswalt and Marisha Ray.

Originally premiering in 2013, DRUNK HISTORY, created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, earned critical acclaim over its six-season run, winning the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Costumes For A Variety Program Or A Special' and receiving 17 nominations while becoming known for its distinctive blend of improvised storytelling, celebrity performances, and surprisingly educational takes on history.

The return of DRUNK HISTORY underscores Comedy Central's continued investment in one of the strongest comedy portfolios in entertainment. Building on a line-up that includes SOUTH PARK, THE DAILY SHOW, BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, and more, the brand is expanding the ways fans discover and engage with comedy through initiatives such as Comedy Central STAND-UP SELECTS, new one-hour specials, original podcasts and a growing slate of multi-platform originals. As it grows across platforms, Comedy Central remains committed to championing new comedic voices and creating the next generation of comedy hits.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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