Sony Sets DEATH OF A TELEMARKETER Digital Release

Sony has announced that Death of a Telemarketer will be released on digital platforms on January 25.

Ace telemarketer Kasey (Lamorne Morris) is in a close sales contest with newbie employee, Barry (Woody McClain), and must score a big sale by midnight or he'll lose the largest commission. Out of desperation, Kasey waits until everyone leaves the office and finds the Do Not Call list.

He thinks he's found the perfect mark, but instead finds himself held hostage and at the mercy of Asa (Jackie Earle Haley), the man he tried to swindle. Now Kasey must pass Asa's twisted test of ethics if he wants to live to sell another day.

The cast also includes Alisha Wainwright, Gwen Gottlieb with Matt Mcgorry and Haley Joel Osment.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: