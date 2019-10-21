Sony Movie Channel Will Showcase Rarely-Shown Horror Films
Calling all horror enthusiasts!
Sony Movie Channel will showcase rarely-shown horror films, mostly from the '70s, with double features played twice every night beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, October 25 through Wednesday, October 30. A Halloween marathon will air Thursday, October 31 between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Stars include Kate Jackson, Robert Shaw, Mia Farrow, Roy Thinnes, Donald Pleasence, Yvette Mimeux, Keir Dullea, and horror favorite John Carradine.
Check out the schedule of films below!
BLACK NOON (1971, TV movie) starring Roy Thinnes, Ray Milland, Yvette Mimieux, Gloria Grahame
FRI 10/25 8PM & 10:50PM, WED 10/30 9:20PM & 12:05PM (early THURS), THURS 10/31 1:55PM
THE CAT CREATURE (1973, TV movie) starring Meredith Baxter, David Hedison, John Carradine, Stuart Whitman
FRI 10/25 9:25PM & 12:15AM (Early SAT), THURS 10/31 9:45PM
SAVAGES (1974, TV movie) starring Andy Griffith, Sam Bottoms, Noah Beery Jr., James Best
SAT 10/26 8PM & 11:10PM, THURS 10/31 11:10PM
CURSE OF KING TUT'S TOMB (1980, theatrical) starring Eva Marie Saint, Tom Baker, Robin Ellis
SAT 10/26 9:25PM & 12:35AM (Early SUN), THURS 10/31 8PM
DEATH AT LOVE HOUSE (1974, TV movie) starring Kate Jackson, Robert Wagner, John Carradine, Sylvia Sidney
SUN 10/27 8PM &10:50PM, THURS 10/31 12:35AM (Early FRI)
DEATH CRUISE (1974, TV movie) starring Kate Jackson, Celeste Holm, Tom Bosley, Edward Albert, Polly Bergen
SUN 10/27 9:25PM & 12:15AM (Early MON), THURS 10/31 2AM (Early FRI)
THE MUTATIONS (1974, theatrical) starring Donald Pleasence, Tom Baker, Julie Ege
MON 10/28 8PM & 11:20PM, THURS 10/31 6:20PM
THE BROTHERHOOD OF SATAN (1971, theatrical) starring Strother Martin, L.Q. Jones, Alvy Moore
MON 10/28 9:40PM & 1AM (Early TUES), 10/31 10:35AM (Early FRI)
THE HAUNTING OF JULIA (1977, theatrical) starring Mia Farrow, Keir Dullea
TUES 10/29 8PM & 11:25PM, THURS 10/31 4:35PM
A REFLECTION OF FEAR (1972, theatrical) starring Robert Shaw, Sally Kellerman, Mitchell Ryan
TUES 10/29 9:45PM & 1:10 AM (Early WED), THURS 10/31 12:15PM
THE PHANTOM STAGECOACH (1957, theatrical) starring John Doucette, Ray Teal
WED 10/30 8PM & 10:45PM, THURS 10/31 3:20PM
PARASITE (1982, theatrical) starring Demi Moore, Cherri Curie
THURS 10/31 9AM