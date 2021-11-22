Songs Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Special

The 12th annual "CMA Country Christmas" special airs Monday, Nov. 29 at 8/7c on ABC - just in time to get into the yuletide spirit! The show blends holiday classics with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, get cozy and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season.

Don't miss show-stopping performances from first-time hosts Gabby Barrett ("Silent Night") and Carly Pearce ("O Holy Night") who join forces on a special collaboration of "Sleigh Ride" that will also feature two student musicians, supporting CMA's longstanding commitment to support equity in music education. Truman Eltringham, 17, a student from Nashville School of the Arts, and Carter Hammonds, an 8-year-old student at FH Jenkins Preparatory School, join Barrett and Pearce for an unforgettable performance viewers won't want to miss.

Other must-see numbers include Jimmie Allen with Louis York and The Shindellas ("What Does Christmas Mean"), BRELAND ("The Christmas Song"), Brett Eldredge (Merry Christmas Baby"), Lady A ("Christmas Through Your Eyes"), Pistol Annies ("Snow Globe"), Carrie Underwood ("Mary, Did You Know?") and Lainey Wilson ("Christmas Cookies").

"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer and Writer. Paul Miller is the Director.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully-designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.

Starting in 2010, "CMA Country Christmas" rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special "CMA Fest."