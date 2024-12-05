Sky Ferreira Shares New Song 'Leash' From A24’s BABYGIRL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quintessential alt-pop icon Sky Ferreira has shared her first new track in over two years, “Leash” via A24 Music. The track marks Sky’s newest original song for a film as she wrote it for A24’s highly-anticipated upcoming film Babygirl, out in theaters on December 25, in which it is prominently featured.

"Leash” effortlessly fits into the Babygirl universe with sexy synth instrumentals and bold, brash, and occasionally unnerving lyrics. With lines like “bit my tongue and bled the truth / as I live and breathe, I’m dead to you,” electricity courses through the track. It channels the same pop ethos that put Sky on the map with her lauded 2013 debut album Night Time, My Time, with an evolved and more self-assured sound. The track was co-written with Jorge Elbrecht.

Babygirl stars a never-better Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas. Written and Directed by Halina Reijn, the film tells the tale of a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

Sky Ferreira is a dynamic musician known for her distinctive blend of synth pop and indie sounds, crafting cathartic and confessional music. She first gained widespread acclaim with her bold 2013 debut album, Night Time, My Time, and fans have eagerly awaited her long-anticipated follow-up, Masochism. With singles gradually released over the years, Masochism is now set for launch, marking a significant return for the artist.

Born in Los Angeles in 1992, Sky earned her first record deal in her teens. Throughout her early career, Ferreira collaborated with notable producers like Greg Kurstin, Miike Snow, and Paul Epworth. She appeared in indie films such as Putty Hill. In 2008, she signed with Capitol Records, releasing her first single: "One” two years later.

In 2012, she collaborated with Jon Brion, Shirley Manson, and Dev Hynes on her Ghost EP, which included the standout track "Everything Is Embarrassing.” The song was subsequently crowned New York Magazine’s song of the year. Ferreira self-funded her debut album through modeling gigs, ultimately releasing Night Time, My Time in October 2013. The album, a fusion of synth-pop and grunge, with cover artwork by Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé, was met with critical acclaim. The project received rave reviews from outlets like Pitchfork, The Guardian, A.V. Club, DIY and more. It also led to tours alongside artists like Vampire Weekend and Miley Cyrus.

Post-release, Ferreira appeared in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival. In 2015, she began working on Masochism, continuing her collaborations with artists such as Primal Scream,The Jesus & Mary Chain, Beck, and John Cale. Contributing to soundtracks for Baby Driver and Emerald Fennel’s Promising Young Woman.

In March 2019, Ferreira released "Downhill Lullaby," a preview of Masochism, followed by a collaboration with Charli XCX on "Cross You Out" later that year. In May 2022 with "Don’t Forget," a high-energy synth-pop track that harkened back to her earlier work. Now, in 2024, she has released "Leash" for the major film feature Babygirl as an independent artist, reaffirming her status as a compelling figure in music and culture. As she heads back into the studio, Ferreira remains an artist to watch, continually evolving and pushing boundaries in her music.

Photo credit: Morgan Maher

