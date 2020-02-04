Showtime to Premiere THE KINGMAKER on February 28

THE KINGMAKER, nominated for a Critics' Choice Best Documentary Feature Award and a WGA Award for Best Documentary Screenplay, will have its television debut Friday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Written and directed by Emmy winner Lauren Greenfield (Generation Wealth, The Queen of Versailles, Thin), the critically acclaimed feature from Showtime Documentary Films presents a searing portrait of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines whose behind-the-scenes machinations in the political careers of her husband, and later her son, cemented her indelible mark on the global political stage. THE KINGMAKER was named to several 2019 "Best Of" lists during its theatrical run last fall and premiered to sold-out audiences at prestigious film festivals across the world, including the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival.

Featuring intimate access, including one-on-one interviews and verité footage with Imelda Marcos, THE KINGMAKER tells her story as a powerful female leader who changed history and divided a nation. From her current political project - guiding her son Bongbong in his bid for the vice presidency - audiences understand how in her late 80s, Imelda continues to rewrite her family's history of corruption, replacing it with a narrative of a matriarch's extravagant love for her country. In an age when "fake news" manipulates elections, the Marcos family's comeback story serves as a cautionary tale.

THE KINGMAKER is produced by Frank Evers and Lauren Greenfield of Evergreen Pictures for SHOWTIME. R.J. Cutler, Geralyn Dreyfous, Julie Parker Benello, Dan Cogan, Bill Haney, Lilly Hartley, Patricia Lambrecht, Nion McEvoy, Vinnie Malhotra, Patty Quillin, Regina K. Scully, Jamie Wolf serve as executive producers.





