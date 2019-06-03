Showtime Sports Documentary Films To Present 100%: JULIAN EDELMAN

SHOWTIME has announced that it will air the new documentary film 100%: JULIAN EDELMAN, premiering on Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on-air, streaming and on demand. Narrated by acclaimed actor Michael Rapaport and featuring original conversations with everyone from Mark Wahlberg to Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders, the film is an imaginative look inside Julian Edelman's underdog journey from major injury and NFL suspension to SUPER BOWL MVP in 2019.

When injury and controversy threatened Julian Edelman's NFL career, he returned to his father, an auto mechanic, to fix what was broken. 100% is an intimate behind the scenes look at the three-time SUPER BOWL Champion during a critical juncture in his life. After a dramatic victory in SUPER BOWL 51, Edelman suffered a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2017 season. The film joins Edelman as he attempts to overcome the challenge of a season ending surgery and PED suspension all while exposing the unorthodox origins that built him into one of the NFL's most affable stars.

"While Julian Edelman's journey to SUPER BOWL MVP is acutely unique, sports fans everywhere will relate to his determination and his reliance on an inner circle of family and friends to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds," said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "The access and timeliness of this project are the hallmarks of Showtime Sports unscripted programming. We are proud to deliver the LIFE STORY of one of America's most popular athletes amidst a career-defining moment."

"If you would have told me when I got hurt two years ago that 100% would be the result, I wouldn't have believed you," said Edelman. "SHOWTIME has been amazing. It turns out making movies is a lot of fun."

"Much like Jules' career, 100% probably should have never happened, but Showtime shared our vision, and empowered us creatively to make something we hope is unlike anything you've seen before," said Assaf Swissa, Edelman's business partner and the film's executive producer.

100%: JULIAN EDELMAN enters into Edelman's inner circle of family, friends and fellow football players, while traversing the complex relationship between a father and a son who sacrifice everything to make it to the NFL. Viewers come to understand what drives the undersized former junior college quarterback, and why you do not bet against Julian Edelman.

Written by Swissa and Director Kyler Schelling, 100%: JULIAN EDELMAN is the first feature produced by Swissa and Edelman. It is the latest in a series of unscripted programming from Showtime Sports Documentary Films that spotlights contemporary subject matter. Additional titles in THE LINEUP include the 2017 Sports Emmy®Award-winning DISGRACED, the multi-part series SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE, BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER, and QUIET STORM: THE RON ARTEST STORY, exploring the turbulent life of one of the NBA's most controversial figures.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You