Showtime Renews VICE For Two More Seasons

SHOWTIME has renewed the Peabody Award-winner and two-time EmmyÂ®-nominated documentary series VICE for an upcoming third and fourth season. Season three will premiere Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the first eight episodes airing weekly on Sundays leading to a midseason finale on June 19.

The remaining eight episodes of the season will air later this year. Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflict, civil uprisings and more, this season of VICE will cover a new slate of groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents.

Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the world and on domestic grounds. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Hind Hassan, Alzo Slade, Seb Walker, Paola Ramos, Gianna Toboni, Ben C. Solomon, David Noriega, and Krishna Andavolu. The series was honored with a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in journalism.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and executive vice president of VICE News. Jesse Angelo is president of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.

