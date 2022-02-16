Showtime Renews BILLIONS for Seventh Season

SHOWTIME has picked up a seventh season of its acclaimed drama series BILLIONS, starring OscarÂ® nominee and EmmyÂ® winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. Season six is currently airing on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

In season six of BILLIONS, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before.

All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked-down Chief of Staff for Prince, has been upped to series regular. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien (SUPER PUMPED, Rounders). Beth Schacter (SUPER PUMPED) also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on SHOWTIME.