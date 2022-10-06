Showtime Offers Series Premiere of LET THE RIGHT ONE IN for Free

SHOWTIME TODAY released the series premiere of its new thriller, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN, early for free online sampling on streaming platforms and on demand to subscribers and non-subscribers ahead of its October 7 premiere. The episode is available now on Sho.com and Showtime.com, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms.

The new series stars Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power) and rising young actress and singer Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series) as well as Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony), Nick Stahl (Sin City) and Kevin Carroll (Snowfall).

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN is executive produced by award-winning playwright, writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away, PENNY DREADFUL) who also serves as showrunner. Seith Mann (HOMELAND, #FreeRayshawn, Raising Dion) is also an executive producer and directed the pilot, as well as multiple episodes.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are executive producers for Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Alex Yves Brunner, Simon Oakes and Carl Molinder also serve as executive producers. Alissa Bachner is co-executive producing, and Bichir serves as a producer on the series. The 10-episode series officially premieres on streaming and on demand Friday, October 7, with its on-air premiere Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN upends genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN is one of the exciting titles featured in the SHOWTIME "Bloody Good" Campaign which also includes chilling fan favorites like DEXTER® and DEXTER®: NEW BLOOD in addition to pop culture sensations like YELLOWJACKETS, Scream (2022) and X.

The Halloween-themed campaign highlights the complex characters and provocative storylines SHOWTIME has to offer that plumb the depths of what it means to be afraid in our day and age. Running throughout October, the campaign is promoted by a variety of digital and social activations in addition to three new "Bloody Good" collections. Plus new SHOWTIME subscribers can get a special offer of just $3.99 for their first three months after a 30-day free trial when they go HERE.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.