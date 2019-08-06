Showtime Documentary Films to Premiere MURDER IN THE BAYOU This September

Showtime Documentary Films announced it will premiere the network's first true crime docu-series,MURDER IN THE BAYOU, on Friday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, from director Matthew Galkin (Kevorkian) and author Ethan Brown, whose New York Times Best Selling book Murder In The Bayou is the inspiration for the series. The five-part docu-series investigates the unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered between 2005 and 2009 in drainage canals and on desolate back roads in and around the town of Jennings, Louisiana in rural Jefferson Davis Parish. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., at the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour.

To watch the trailer for MURDER IN THE BAYOU below!

In examining the lives of the young female victims - and the violent sex and drug trade they were a part of - the series uncovers the secrets of this troubled town lurking just below the surface. These discoveries lead to even more shocking revelations in the "Jeff Davis 8" case, exposing corruption, bad actors and institutional injustices that have left the citizens of Jennings still searching for truth.

"MURDER IN THE BAYOU chronicles one of the most shocking and gruesome series of killings in America that went virtually unnoticed until a proper investigation almost a decade later," said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. "Sadly, the context of this case has much to say about the perils of the disenfranchised in our society."

Galkin directed and produced Kevorkian, I Am an Animal: The Story of Ingrid Newkirk and PETA, and loudQUIETloud: A Film About the Pixies. His producing credits also include Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! and Inside Man.

Brown is an author and investigative journalist and is currently the Enterprise Editor of The Appeal. In addition to New York Times Best Seller Murder In The Bayou, his writing credits include Shake the Devil Off: A True Story of the Murder That Rocked New Orleans, Queens Reigns Supreme: Fat Cat and50 Cent and the Rise of the Hip Hop Hustler. His work has been published in New York Magazine, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone and The Guardian.

MURDER IN THE BAYOU is a Fairhaven and Motto Pictures production for SHOWTIME. Executive producers include Galkin, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn and Ethan Brown . Joshua Levine is a producer.

