Showtime & Bleeker Street Close New Output Deal

Showtime Networks Inc. and Bleecker Street have entered into a new and exclusive three-year output agreement, effective in March, under which SHOWTIME will exhibit high-profile Bleecker Street feature films across its on-air, on demand and streaming premium services. Each film will come to SHOWTIME within five months of initial release.

The announcement was made by Kent Sevener, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc., and Bleecker Street's CEO Andrew Karpen.

The deal will comprise up to 12 films per year, all of which will be released theatrically by Bleecker Street, including the following upcoming films:

Infinite Storm - Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert's survival thriller, based on a true story, stars Academy Award® nominee Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Dennis O'Hare. Releasing nationwide March 25.

Montana Story - Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, the acclaimed western drama premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague. Releasing May 13.

Mr. Malcolm's List - Directed by Emma Holly Jones and based on the renowned book and short film, Mr. Malcolm's List is a witty, beautiful and fun period romance with a modern spin and features a diverse cast led by Freida Pinto, Ṣọpé Dìrísù and Ashley Park. Releasing nationwide on July 1.

Summering - This coming-of-age film, from acclaimed director James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival®. Summer release.

892 - Abi Damaris Corbin's thriller - about a veteran who was left behind by the system and takes a bank hostage in an effort to get what he deserves - stars John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton and the late Michael Kenneth Williams. Releasing this summer.

Golda - From Academy Award-winning director Guy Nattiv, Golda is a thrilling portrait of Israel's first and only female prime minister during her greatest test of all - the 1973 Yom Kippur invasion. The film stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren. Releasing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mafia Mamma - Catherine Hardwicke's action comedy, about a suburban empty nester who unexpectedly takes over her grandfather's mafia empire in Italy, stars Oscar® nominee and Emmy® winner Toni Collette (UNITED SHADES OF TARA) and Monica Bellucci. Releasing in 2023.

Recent films from Bleecker Street include Mass (winner of the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards®), I'm Your Man, Together Together, Dream Horse, Supernova and The World to Come.

"Bleecker Street represents the best in independent film, featuring a range of genres with cutting-edge stories that reach all audiences," said Sevener. "We are thrilled to offer Bleecker's films to our subscribers, complementing our deals with A24, Amblin and STX. Thanks to our association with these industry leaders, SHOWTIME is a magnet for viewers drawn to daring content."

Bleecker Street's CEO Andrew Karpen added: "At Bleecker Street, we've consistently aligned with filmmakers from all walks of life to deliver a very curated and diverse slate of films that spans multiple demographics. Sharing our ethos and appreciation of cinema, SHOWTIME is the ideal partner and a trusted home for some of the best our industry has to offer beyond the theatrical window."

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Bleecker Street Media is an independently financed distributor based in New York City that was founded in August 2014 by Andrew Karpen. The company has released more than 45 films and established itself as a trusted label and champion of original cinema, cumulating an impressive and lauded slate including Debra Granik's Leave No Trace; Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky; Disobedience starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams; the Academy Award®-nominated Captain Fantastic; the hit thriller Eye in the Sky, and the Academy Award®-nominated Trumbo.

Recent notable and critically acclaimed titles include: the Sundance comedy Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis; Together Together with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison; the Sundance and Venice Film Festival romance The World to Come with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby; the Colin Firth-Stanley Tucci starrer Supernova, Kitty Green's The Assistant; Military Wives with Sharon Horgan; and WILD Mountain Thyme starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.