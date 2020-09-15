Showtime Announces Premiere Date for MOONBASE 8

SHOWTIME announced today that the new half-hour comedy series MOONBASE 8 , starring Emmy ® nominee Fred Armisen ( Portlandia ), Tim Heidecker ( Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! ) and Golden Globe ® and Academy Award ® nominee John C. Reilly ( Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story ), will premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT . The series is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel ( Baskets ), who also serves as series director.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA's Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they're cut out for space travel.

MOONBASE 8 is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Krisel, MOONBASE 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.

