Sherri Shepherd to Replace Wendy Williams with New Talk Show

After filling in as guest host during Wendy Williams' absence on The Wendy Show, Sherri Shepherd will officially replace THE TALK show host with a new syndicated talk show in the fall, titled "Sherri."

Deadline reports that Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show, is producing the new talk show, which will take the previous show's talk show in fall 2022.

The Wendy Williams show will complete its current thirteenth season in June with more guest hosts filling in until Williams is able to return. Williams has not yet hosted her show this season due to ongoing health concerns. While Sherri will replace the show, Debmar-Mercury have REVEALED that they are open to Williams returning to her program upon recovery.

Sherri is an actress, comedienne, NY Times best selling author, and Emmy Award-winning Talk Show Host most notable for her seven years co-hosting The View. In addition to daytime television, Sherri competed in the fourteenth season of DANCING WITH THE STARS and is a memorable player in prime time. Her credits include 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother," SHERRI, Less than Perfect, Everybody Loves Raymond."

Additional film credits include Chris Rock's "Top Five," "One For The Money," Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Guess Who's Your Caddy, Beauty Shop and Cellular, and the Oscar-winning filmPrecious. Knowing the heartache and joy of raising a child with special needs, Sherri is partnered with the YAI National Institute to raise awareness for children and adults with disabilities. Sherri was seen on Broadway in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.