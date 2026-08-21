Shawn Hatosy Talks THE PITT Emmy Nod, Last Year's Win and a Fan Selfie Fail

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Shawn Hatosy sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his Emmy nomination for The Pitt, reflecting on the honor while also looking back at winning an Emmy last year. Hatosy kept the conversation lighthearted, sharing an embarrassing fan selfie fail alongside his awards season news.

Hatosy talked about getting his start in show business as a kid, tracing his path in the industry from an early age. He also spoke about being recognized by fans for his role on Animal Kingdom, giving a sense of how that show has followed him into new projects like The Pitt.

The actor touched on his decision to go back to acting class, even after establishing himself in the industry and earning recognition from the Television Academy. He also mentioned his fondness for guest host Rosie O'Donnell during the appearance.

Hatosy's Emmy nomination for The Pitt places him among this year's crop of nominees making the rounds on late night television, following other Jimmy Kimmel Live guests this awards season discussing their own nominations.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...