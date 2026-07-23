Patrick Ball Visits JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Discuss THE PITT & His Emmy Nomination

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Patrick Ball sat down with guest host Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE for a conversation centered on his Emmy nomination for THE PITT, the medical drama that has drawn significant attention this awards season. Ball also spoke about what it was like to meet Domingo, who was filling in as host for the appearance.

A recurring topic in the interview was the dense medical jargon that runs through THE PITT. Ball offered some personal context for why that world is not entirely foreign to him: his mother worked as an ER nurse and his father as a paramedic, giving him a closer connection to emergency medicine than most actors stepping into a medical drama might have. The conversation also touched on the variety of odd jobs Ball held before his career in television took hold.

The Emmy nomination for THE PITT marks a notable moment in Ball's career, and the Colman Domingo-hosted episode gave him a chance to discuss the recognition in a setting that itself carried some weight, given Domingo's own profile in the industry. Ball described what the nomination has meant and reflected on the experience of working on the show.

Domingo has been a visible presence on late-night television recently. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, he also guest hosted JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE for a conversation with Diarra Kilpatrick about DIARRA FROM DETROIT, a show in which Domingo appears as a cast member.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Diarra Kilpatrick Talks DIARRA FROM DETROIT & Casting Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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