New Billy Joel Documentary Uses AI to Recreate Him From Lost 1971 Interview

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A new documentary centers on a radio interview Billy Joel gave in 1971, when he was just 22 years old, and it was the subject of a segment on TODAY. The film, titled '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview,' uses the actual audio recording from that decades-old conversation, but pairs it with video of a young Billy Joel that was generated entirely through artificial intelligence.

The AI recreation raises questions about how archival interviews can be brought to life visually when no video footage exists from the original recording. According to the TODAY segment, Joel himself is not involved in the making of the documentary, meaning the project was assembled without his direct participation or approval of the AI likeness used to represent him at that age.

The documentary is set to premiere in September, giving audiences a chance to hear the Piano Man's own words from more than five decades ago rendered alongside a synthetic visual re-creation of the young musician. The approach places the film at the center of an ongoing conversation about AI's growing role in nonfiction storytelling and its use in depicting real people who did not consent to the specific footage being created.

The segment on TODAY did not detail further specifics about the documentary's other contents, but the use of AI to visualize a rare, previously audio-only interview marks a notable moment in how music documentaries are evolving to fill gaps in the historical record.

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