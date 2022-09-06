Serayah Joins Quavo & Billy Zane in Cast of Action Thriller TAKEOVER

Trioscope, in partnership with Quality Films, TODAY announced that NAACP Image Award nominee Serayah (Empire, Kingdom Business) will star in the upcoming action-thriller Takeover, alongside multi-hyphenate Quavo (Atlanta, Wash Me in the River) and Billy Zane (The Boys, Titanic).

Takeover, which began filming earlier this month in Atlanta, will underscore the fascination and controversy surrounding Atlanta's street takeovers - also known as "sideshows." The feature-length film's action-packed dramatic performances will be amplified using Trioscope's proprietary technology that fuses live-action with groundbreaking CG.

In the film, Serayah plays "Lt. Keisha Jenner," the leader of a special task force assigned to apprehending jewel thieves. Level-headed and always by the book, she's disgusted by Sheriff 'Herc' Hitchens' willingness to play outside the lines. Keisha also is the childhood friend of Guy Miller (Quavo), a recent parolee who's attempting to rehabilitate his life when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta's dangerous takeover scene.

Produced by Trioscope in partnership with Quality Films (Ice Cold, How High 2), the expanded film unit of premier music management and hip-hop mega-label Quality Control Music, Takeover is written by acclaimed and world-renowned action screenwriter Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive, The Vikings) a longtime Trioscope collaborator who wrote the World War II animated drama The Liberator (Netflix), and Brandon Easton (Marvel's Agent Carter). Takeover is directed by Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys, who directed The Liberator.

The news follows the recent announcement of Takeover World, which marked Trioscope's first-ever Web3-enabled community designed to turbocharge the Takeover franchise by fully immersing its members within the Takeover universe. Within the Takeover World community, fans get the chance to collaborate in the development of the Takeover franchise, as well as a front-row seat and exclusive access to the making of the Takeover film and its cast and creators.

An accomplished actress and singer Serayah is renowned for her role as "Tiana Brown" in the mega hit television series Empire, which earned her a NAACP Image Award nomination as Outstanding New Artist.

Most recently, she starred in BET+'s Kingdom Business; Lifetime's TV movie Envy: Seven Deadly Sins; and VH1's TV movie Hip Hop Family Christmas. Her original movie credits include BET+'s Favorite Son and Netflix's Burning Sands. Currently, she heavily recurs on Starz's BMF and Hulu's Wu-Tang. She next will be seen starring in the upcoming musical Sound of Christmas. Serayah is represented by The Pantheon Agency.

Trioscope develops original content, partners with top-tier studios and filmmakers and adapts third party IP using its proprietary animation technology. Reinventing the way animation is made, Trioscope's proprietary enhanced hybrid animation marries human performance with animated environments to produce a first of its kind viewing experience filled with powerful human emotion and breathtaking cinematic visuals.

It is the only medium that brings a photo-real level to human faces, character movement and action allowing filmmakers to tackle powerful dramatic stories with sweeping scale all on a cost-effective budget.