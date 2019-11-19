See the Poster for MARFA

The synopsis of writer-director Andy Stapp's Marfa reads as follows: Four lifelong friends decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa. The cast includes Tony Toddy (Candyman, Final Destination 5) , Stelio Savante (Running For Grace, The Cleaning Lady), Tracy Perez (East Los High, Charlie Says), Richard Riehle (The Man From Earth, Casino), Neil Sandilands (The Flash, Hap and Leonard), Brittany Jo Alvarado, Kyle Colton, Marcus Jahn, Kimberley Christann Pember, Lisa Roumain (Westworld, Avatar), Scot Scurlock, and Sasha Thurston. Stapp is making his directorial debut from his own script and is also executive producing. Producers are Stelio Savante and Starla Christian.

See the poster here:





