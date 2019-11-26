See What's New This Week on Apple TV+

Here is the list of upcoming new content on Apple TV+:

SERVANT

SERIES PREMIERE - Thursday, November 28

A new psychological thriller directed by Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Beginning November 28, the first three episodes of "Servant" will be available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly, every Friday.

Written by: Tony Basgallop

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

The Morning Show

NEW EPISODE - Thursday, November 28

"Open Waters"

When Bradley is presented with an intriguing opportunity, she must decide whether to risk her tenuous, newfound bond with Alex.

Written by: Jeff Augustin

Directed by: Roxann Dawson

See

NEW EPISODE - Thursday, November 28

"The Lavender Road"

In the seventh episode, the twins reach a crossroads in their journey to the House of Enlightenment.

Written by: Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine

Directed by: Fred Toye

For All Mankind

NEW EPISODE - Thursday, November 28

"Hi Bob"

In the seventh episode, Ed, Gordo, and Danielle struggle with an extended Jamestown mission.

Written by: Ronald D. Moore

Directed by: Meera Menon





Related Articles View More TV Stories