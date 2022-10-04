Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sebastian Maniscalco to Star in HOW TO BE A BOOKIE from Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay on HBO Max

Sebastian Maniscalco to Star in HOW TO BE A BOOKIE from Chuck Lorre & Nick Bakay on HBO Max

The series has received an order for eight episodes.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

HBO Max has given a series order for the new comedy HOW TO BE A BOOKIE, from Emmy® nominees Chuck Lorre ("The Kominsky Method," "The Big Bang Theory"), Nick Bakay ("Mom," "Young Sheldon"), and Warner Bros. Television. Actor/comedian Sebastian Maniscalco ("The Irishman," "Green Book") is set to star in the single-camera series, which has received an order for eight episodes.

Lorre and Bakay will co-write, and they will serve as executive producers along with Maniscalco and Judi Marmel. Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre and his Chuck Lorre Productions are under an overall deal, is the studio. HOW TO BE A BOOKIE marks Lorre's first series for HBO Max.

A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content: "It's very exciting to have the next comedy series from Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Television. We have been fans of Sebastian's for several years and look forward to what these brilliant comedic voices put together for HBO Max."

Chuck Lorre: "It's an absolute dream to work with Sebastian Maniscalco - whom I've been a fan of for years. To have my first project at HBO Max with such an incredibly gifted comedian and alongside Nick Bakay is the trifecta. I can't wait to get started."

Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group: "I'm thrilled that How to Be a Bookie, from Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, and starring Sebastian Maniscalco, one of the greatest stand-up comics working today, is moving forward at HBO Max. This smart, subversive, and hilarious series will be the next great comedy on HBO Max, continuing the successful partnership between Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions."

Sebastian Maniscalco: "It's an incredible honor to be working with someone of Chuck's pedigree and along with Nick Bakay. They've put together a truly remarkable script. And now to be in THE FAMILY with Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max, who are putting out some of the most compelling stories on TV and streaming, I just couldn't be more excited."

Maniscalco played organized crime figure Joe Gallo opposite Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film "The Irishman," and he had a supporting role in director Peter Farrelly's "Green Book," which won three Oscars®, including Best Picture. He wrote and stars opposite De Niro in the upcoming semi-autobiographical comedy "About My Father," which will be distributed by Lionsgate.

He recently co-starred in Ray Romano's upcoming film "Somewhere in Queens," which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, and he voices the character of Spike in Universal Pictures' upcoming release inspired by Nintendo's Mario videogame. Maniscalco also shared his observational comedic style in his own discovery+ food show, "Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco."

As a standup comedian, Maniscalco has been recognized by Pollstar and Billboard with top touring awards in recognition of his record-breaking, sold-out shows at major arenas in the U.S. In 2018, he released the best-selling memoir "Stay Hungry," followed by a Netflix comedy special of the same name in 2019.

Lorre is a prolific television writer and producer, having created, executive produced, or written more than 1,000 episodes of television in the past 30 years. Through his overall deal with WBTV, Lorre co-created the Emmy®-nominated comedies "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men" for CBS, and he created the Emmy®-nominated comedy "The Kominsky Method" for Netflix.

He co-created and executive produces the current CBS comedies "Young Sheldon" and "Bob Hearts Abishola." His prior series include "Mike & Molly," "Mom," "B Positive," and "United States of Al" for CBS, as well as "Disjointed" for Netflix. Before joining forces with WBTV, Lorre created hits such as "Cybill," "Dharma & Greg," and "Grace Under Fire," and also served as co-executive producer of "Roseanne." Lorre is represented by Jay Sures at UTA. Maniscalco is represented by UTA, Judi Marmel at Levity Entertainment Group, and Yorn Levine.

Bakay is a writer, actor, comedian and sportscaster who first worked with Chuck Lorre on "Two and a Half Men" and, more recently, on "Young Sheldon," "Bob Hearts Abishola," "The Kominsky Method," and "Mom." He was a writer/producer and THE VOICE of Salem the talking cat on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and then teamed with Kevin James as a writer-producer on "The KING of Queens."

Bakay and James then co-wrote the hit films "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" the sequel, "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" and "Zookeeper." Bakay also created numerous shows for Comedy Central, including the Emmy®-nominated "The Adventures of Baxter" and "McGuire." His opinionated editorials were also regularly featured on ESPN, including "Just Living the Dream," the original NFL bad beats gambling segment on SportsCenter. Bakay is represented by APA, and Yorn Levine.

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.