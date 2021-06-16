Season Two of FAMILY OR FIANCE Comes to OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY the second season of its popular relationship series "Family or Fiancé," premieres on Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the season three premiere of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville." Hosted by relationship coach Tracy McMillan, "Family or Fiancé" follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof. In this high-stakes social experiment, couples and their extended families participate in activities designed to strengthen bonds, explore differences, and see their relationships in a new way. The series is also available to stream the same day on discovery+.

During its 8-week run last summer, "Family or Fiancé" ranked number one in its time slot across broadcast and cable with OWN's key demographic of African-American women and number one on cable with African-American total viewers.

This season relationship coach Tracy McMillan returns to work with engaged couples desperately seeking the blessings of their loved ones. The couples will navigate relationships between mothers and daughters, sisters and brothers, broken families, tragic loss, and non-traditional marriages. At the end of three days spent together completing tasks and coaching sessions, the families will decide whether they can bless these unions, or if their reservations and concerns about the marriages will persevere. Then, the couples must decide whether they will choose their family or their fiancé when planning their future.

"Family or Fiancé" is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Jonathan Singer and Erika Bryant of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Photo Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network / Photographer: Chris Frawley