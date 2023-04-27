Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Season Three Of WARRIOR Debuts in June On Max

Season Three Of WARRIOR Debuts in June On Max

The season debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 29 on Max.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Season three of the Max Original drama series WARRIOR, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JUNE 29 on Max. Hailed as "the most underrated action series of the century" by Inverse, the series comes to Max for the first time after originally airing on Cinemax.

In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive.

The cast includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim.

Produced for Max by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive producers: showrun and executive produced Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard; Jonathan Tropper (creator); Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment; Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment; Brad Kane; Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu.

On May 23, HBO Max will become Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming platform, delivering unparalleled content for everyone in the household, including the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries. A large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, April 30, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, April 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GREAT NORTH, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 30, 2023! The citizens of Lone Moose celebrate the Rear Gifts Festival, an annual celebration of moose turds. Ham attempts to make a new friend his own age in the all-new “Rear Genius Adventure” episode. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, April 30, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, April 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 30, 2023! When Marge and Lisa start a charity together, Marge is seduced by the money and prestige of Big Charity fundraising in the all-new 'Write Off This Episode.' Plus, watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, April 30, 2023 Photo
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, April 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 30, 2023! Chefs are alarmed when they learn the ins and outs of what it takes to make a next-level fish dish. And, for the first time ever, when the platform comes down, it will not be stopping. Watch a video clip from the series now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Season Three Of WARRIOR Debuts in June On MaxSeason Three Of WARRIOR Debuts in June On Max
April 27, 2023

The cast includes Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng,  Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim. Watch the new video teaser trailer now!
Lyr Reveal 'Presidentially Yours' Ahead of New Album & UK TourLyr Reveal 'Presidentially Yours' Ahead of New Album & UK Tour
April 27, 2023

For a second, compelling time, the band concocts ethereal, pulse-altering, extraordinary sounds by combining the creative powers of British poet, Simon Armitage, singer-songwriter Richard Walters and multi-instrumentalist and producer Patrick J Pearson.
Sabrina Kennedy Releases New Single 'Puritan'Sabrina Kennedy Releases New Single 'Puritan'
April 27, 2023

Her forthcoming four-song debut EP Wheel Of The Year is a glimpse into Sabrina’s life living through the Wiccan calendar of the same name, which pre-dates our own. Journeying through the different seasons of her life, Wheel Of The Year showcases her artistic versatility which proves a force to be reckoned with.
Sony to Release 'Wham! The Singles: Echoes From the Edge of Heaven'Sony to Release 'Wham! The Singles: Echoes From the Edge of Heaven'
April 27, 2023

This multi format release includes a special edition 7” vinyl singles carry case containing all the hits, which spanned four dazzlingly successful years, kicking off with 1982’s Young Guns (Go For It) and culminating in 1986’s The Edge Of Heaven. Along the way, there was some of the most uplifting music of any era.
Off Road Minivan Announce 'May This Keep You Safe From Harm' AlbumOff Road Minivan Announce 'May This Keep You Safe From Harm' Album
April 27, 2023

Hudson Valley, NY-based quartet Off Road Minivan, featuring Fit For a King bassist Ryan 'Tuck' O'Leary, will release their second album May This Keep You Safe From Harm. Off Road Minivan, whose lineup is rounded out by Evan Garcia Renart, Miles Sweeny, and Dave Trimboli, came to life in 2018 with the Spiral Gaze EP.
share