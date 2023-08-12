Sean Patrick Flanery's Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday

Believe Entertainment's Nefarious can now be rented or purchased on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, ROKU, SalemNow and Vudu.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 3 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 4 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs

Sean Patrick Flanery's Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday

The supernatural thriller NEFARIOUS was released in theaters on April 14 through Soli Deo Gloria Releasing, and it ultimately grossed over $5 million at the domestic box office.  Nefarious will now be released on DVD Aug. 15 from Mill Creek Entertainment.

Written & Directed by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, the film stars Sean Patrick Flanery as Nefarious, Jordan Belfi as Doctor James Martin, Tom Ohmer as Warden Moss, Stelio Savante as Detective Russo, Cameron Arnett as Trustee Styles, and Eric Hanson as Assistant Warden Anderson, among many others.

The synopsis reads as follows:  “On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own.”

Believe Entertainment's Nefarious can now be rented or purchased on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, ROKU, SalemNow and Vudu.

Watch the official trailer below.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM Photo
Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM

NBCU's new performance-based, reality music series, Chasing the Dream, has added another iconic name to its growing list of celebrity mentors. The series, created by Queens, New York native, Monica Kelley, a 25-year veteran of the industry, has announced the addition of MC Lyte.

2
BLUEY Extends Live Stage Show U.S. Tour Through July 2024 Photo
BLUEY Extends Live Stage Show U.S. Tour Through July 2024

For real life! The beloved Blue Heeler family is set to meet even more fans across North America with new performance dates added to the schedule for the hit live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

3
75th Emmy Awards Will Air Monday, January 15 on FOX Photo
75th Emmy Awards Will Air Monday, January 15 on FOX

The Television Academy and FOX have announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024.

4
Due to High Demand, Select North America Cinemas Extend Screening of THE HIDING PLACE Photo
Due to High Demand, Select North America Cinemas Extend Screening of THE HIDING PLACE

The Hiding Place, the powerful film adaptation of Corrie Ten Boom's heroic story during World War II, will be extended in select North America cinemas due to overwhelming demand. Don't miss the chance to experience this inspiring true story of courage and sacrifice. Find showtimes and locations here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ALADDIN