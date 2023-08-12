Sean Patrick Flanery's Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday

The supernatural thriller NEFARIOUS was released in theaters on April 14 through Soli Deo Gloria Releasing, and it ultimately grossed over $5 million at the domestic box office. Nefarious will now be released on DVD Aug. 15 from Mill Creek Entertainment.

Written & Directed by Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, the film stars Sean Patrick Flanery as Nefarious, Jordan Belfi as Doctor James Martin, Tom Ohmer as Warden Moss, Stelio Savante as Detective Russo, Cameron Arnett as Trustee Styles, and Eric Hanson as Assistant Warden Anderson, among many others.

The synopsis reads as follows: “On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own.”

Believe Entertainment's Nefarious can now be rented or purchased on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, ROKU, SalemNow and Vudu.

Watch the official trailer below.