Scoop: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on ABC - Monday, January 1, 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a new streaming and broadcast home on Disney+ and ABC. The 2023 Induction ceremony will be broadcast live coast to coast on Disney+ FROM
Brooklyn, New York, on FRIDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air “The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” featuring performance highlights and standout moments, on MONDAY, JAN. 1, 2024 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST).
Fans can expect the stage to come alive with rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and collaborations by Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and Willie Nelson as well as special guests Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Elton John, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, New Edition, and many more. These performers will celebrate the legacy and influence of the class of 2023, who represent the diversity and vitality that define and illuminate the meaning of rock-and-roll.