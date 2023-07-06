Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, July 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, July 9, 2023 Musician Kipp Lennon Makes Guest Voice Appearance

When Ned Flanders falls on hard times, Fat Tony makes him an offer he can’t refuse. But when Flanders realizes he accidentally partnered with the mob, and wants the relationship to end, Fat Tony ominously warns there’s only one way for that to happen in the “The Many Saints of Springfield” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, July 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons.

Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he’s not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo.

Season 34 also will feature a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, marking the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall’s two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will be a full-length parody of “It,” with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB’S BURGERS’ Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer’s rival for Grampa’s love.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.




