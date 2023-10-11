Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Taylor Hanson vs. JoJo Siwa and Steve-O vs. Rachael Harris

Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader.



Musician Taylor Hanson, playing for Food on the Move vs. Recording Artist/Global SUPERSTAR JoJo Siwa, playing for the JoJo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation and Comedian/Entertainer Steve-O, playing for the National Down Syndrome Congress vs. Actress Rachael Harris (Lucifer), playing for the UCP of Central Florida.



Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.



The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “Jackass Jukebox” episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Tuesday, October 17 (8:00 - 9:02 ET/PT) on FOX.