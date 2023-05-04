Scoop: Coming Up on NIGHT COURT on NBC - Tuesday, May 9, 2023

05/09/2023 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Tuesday)

By:
Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramount+Abby is on trial and she and Dan are fighting for her professional life. District Attorney Jeff Dewitt returns and forces Olivia to choose sides. Abby and Rand find their relationship at a crossroads.

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge HARRY Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing THE NIGHT SHIFT of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former NIGHT COURT district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job - defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia, the court's officious assistant district attorney. DRIVEN and ambitious, she views the NIGHT COURT as a steppingstone on her way to bigger things. Neil is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her NIGHT COURT colleagues.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), "Night Court" is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce through their After January Productions. Mona Garcea oversees for After January Productions and John Larroquette serves as a producer.

"Night Court" is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch a video clip here:



