 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Saturday Night Live Uk to Return on Sky and NOW This September

Additional episodes of the live comedy series are already planned for early 2027.

By:
Saturday Night Live Uk to Return on Sky and NOW This September

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK is set to return to Sky and streaming service NOW, bringing a new run of episodes following the show's first season earlier this year. The first six new episodes will air on Saturday nights, with additional shows planned for early 2027.

The series will continue its format of live Saturday night comedy programming, with further episodes expected to air on Sky and NOW in the months ahead.

Recent Articles
SUGAR Season 2 Finale Hits Apple TV This Friday
SUGAR Season 2 Finale Hits Apple TV This Friday
7/31/2026
Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute
Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute
8/1/2026
SILO Season 3 Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip Released
SILO Season 3 Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip Released
8/3/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $75
More Hot Shows Discounts