Saturday Night Live Uk to Return on Sky and NOW This September
Additional episodes of the live comedy series are already planned for early 2027.
By: Rachel Stone
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK is set to return to Sky and streaming service NOW, bringing a new run of episodes following the show's first season earlier this year. The first six new episodes will air on Saturday nights, with additional shows planned for early 2027.
The series will continue its format of live Saturday night comedy programming, with further episodes expected to air on Sky and NOW in the months ahead.
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