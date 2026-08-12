Saturday Night Live Uk to Return on Sky and NOW This September

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SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE UK is set to return to Sky and streaming service NOW, bringing a new run of episodes following the show's first season earlier this year. The first six new episodes will air on Saturday nights, with additional shows planned for early 2027.

The series will continue its format of live Saturday night comedy programming, with further episodes expected to air on Sky and NOW in the months ahead.

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