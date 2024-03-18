Sanya Richards-Ross Is Leaving REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sanya Richards-Ross will depart THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA after two seasons.

Andy Cohen confirmed her departure on a recent episode of his Sirius XM radio show.

The Olympic champion made her debut on the series in season 14. She then returned for the following season, which saw her frequently feuding with Drew Sidora.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on a hiatus following their fifteenth season. Kandi Burruss announced her departure from the series due to the prolonged time gap between seasons.

Who is on the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The only cast member confirmed to be on the next season of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA season 16 is Porsha Williams. The personality is making her return to the series after two seasons away.

The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Alanta starred Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Richards-Ross, and Drew Sidora.

Kandi Burruss announced that she will not be returning to pursue other projects. Marlo Hampton also recently announced her departure from the series.

It has not yet been confirmed if Moore, Whitfield, and Sidora are returning.

Photo by: AB+DM/Bravo