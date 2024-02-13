Porsha Williams Guobadia to Return to THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Porsha Williams Guobadia is returning to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Deadline reports that the beloved franchise star is returning to the show for a reboot season after two years off. The return is part of an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

"I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," Williams Guobadia said. "I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on a hiatus following their fifteenth season. Kandi Burruss announced her departure from the series due to the prolonged time gap between seasons.

Williams was seen on 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of Alanta before leaving to star in Porsha’s Family Matters in 2021. In 2023, she led the third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Alanta starred Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Drew Sidora. There is no confirmation on who else will be seen in the upcoming season.