Sam Smith Performs OH MOTHER, Reveals Album's Almost-Title Hazelnut Eyes

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Sam Smith brought a new ballad to late night and nearly handed fans a very different album title in the process. The British singer appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a two-part visit that paired a live performance with a candid conversation about the record's creative direction, giving NBC's audience both a first listen and some insight into how the project came together.

In the first clip, Smith performed "Oh Mother" for the studio audience, delivering the track live on the Tonight Show stage. The performance gave viewers a direct showcase of the song outside of a studio recording, with Smith working through the ballad from start to finish for Fallon's crowd.

The second appearance shifted into interview territory, where Smith told Fallon the album was nearly titled Hazelnut Eyes, a name inspired by their partner. Smith described using each album to capture a different emotional phase of life, tying the almost-title directly to that personal framing. The conversation also turned playful when talk shifted to Smith's food alter ego, described in the segment as "Sam Served," giving the sit-down a lighter counterpoint to the more personal material about naming the record.

Together, the two clips offered a fuller picture of the album rollout, pairing a live performance with the kind of behind-the-scenes detail that explains the thinking behind a title fans never actually got to see on the cover. The combination of song and story gave Fallon's audience both the sound and the sentiment driving Smith's latest work.

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