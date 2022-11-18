Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More to Present at AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Award-winning actor, producer and musician Wayne Brady will host the "2022 American Music Awards." A multi talented entertainer, Brady will bring his diverse talents to the AMAs stage alongside the world's favorite musicians.

Fans can expect world premiere and debut AMA performances from music's biggest artists of the year, including P!NK ("Never Gonna Not Dance Again"), Dove Cameron ("Boyfriend"), Lil Baby ("California Breeze" and "In a Minute"), Anitta ("Lobby" and "Envolver") and Bebe Rexha ("I'm Good (Blue)").

The ceremony will celebrate 17-time AMA winner Lionel Richie's monumental career with the prestigious Icon Award, which is given to an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. As part of the honor, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and more will take the stage for a performance dedicated to Richie's career.

P!NK will also perform a moving tribute to the life and career of 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John.

The show will feature additional superstar performances by GloRilla, Imagine Dragons, JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, Ari Lennox and House DJ D-Nice.

Presenters include Dan & Shay, Dustin Lynch, Ellie Goulding, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Karrueche Tran, Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, Liza Koshy, Latto, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Etheridge, Niecy Nash-Betts, Roselyn Sanchez, Sabrina Carpenter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Smokey Robinson and more.

Celebrating its 50th show, the American Music Awards represents the year's top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from Pop to Rap, R&B to Country, Latin to K-Pop - and more.

As the world's largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in over 120 countries and territories.

The "2022 American Music Awards" winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

The "2022 American Music Awards" are produced by Dick Clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Larry Klein are also executive producers.

Exclusive AMAs merch, designed by award-winning designer Jess Severen, will be available at here beginning on Thursday, November 17. Fans attending the show will have the opportunity to purchase official merch before, during or after the show.