SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

After Nearly 30 Years of Magic, Majesty, and Mystery, the Swan Princess Franchise Returns for a Spellbinding Final Chapter.

The film will be released on digital September 19th and on DVD October 24th.

The cast includes Nina Herzog and Yuri Lowenthal.

Eager to discover the truth about his late father, KING Derek and Queen Odette set off on an epic adventure. As newly appointed members of the Council of Crowns, Derek and Odette begin to "smoke out" the true story.

But an attempt on their lives drives them undercover, where they pose as the Barrymores, world-famous traveling magicians. With the help of Rogers, Scully, and the animals, Derek and Odette piece the mystery together, only to have it all unravel. Will they ever know the truth about KING Max?