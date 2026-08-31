STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Cast Test How Well They Really Know Each Other

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Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie and Brian Posehn sat down together for a new HBO Max Get to Know segment built around STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE, testing how well the cast members actually know one another off screen. The featurette gives the four actors a chance to trade questions and answers, offering a glimpse of the group dynamic behind the comedy series.

Lapkus, Bowie and Posehn round out the ensemble featured in the Get to Know segment alongside Sussman, each fielding questions meant to reveal what they've picked up about their castmates during production.

New episodes of STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE continue to air Thursdays at 9pm on HBO Max, giving the segment context as part of the show's ongoing rollout.

Director Jonathan Frakes previously detailed how the show rebuilt a key void scene and directed Sussman's dual role as Stuart and an alternate version of the character, offering additional insight into the production alongside the cast's own rapport documented in this new segment.

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