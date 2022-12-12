STRANGE WORLD Sets Streaming Debut on Disney+
The film is heading to the streaming service beginning Dec. 23.
Disney+ has an exciting holiday gift for fans as Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Strange World" is heading to the streaming service beginning Dec. 23.
"Strange World" introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, THE FAMILY dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.
The voice cast includes Academy Award®- and Tony Award®-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Emmy®- and two-time Golden Globe®-nominee Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker and musician Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; actress, producer, bestselling author and TIME100 cover honoree Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and critically acclaimed actress, producer, director and fine artist Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.
Helmed by director Don Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon"), with Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled") producing, "Strange World" is in theaters now.
They're in their element when exploring this world...- Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 12, 2022
Join the Clade family and experience Disney's #StrangeWorld, streaming December 23 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/uLIU4xC2iq
