STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: Uhura Time Travels to Stop a Future Tragedy
Nurse Chapel joins the effort to head off a coming crisis aboard a future Enterprise.
Paramount+ has shared a new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS in which Uhura, played by Celia Rose Gooding, is transported into a future timeline where James T. Kirk, played by Paul Wesley, has taken command of the Enterprise as its captain. Alongside Nurse Chapel, played by Jess Bush, Uhura must work out how to stop a devastating tragedy from unfolding back in the present.
The scene comes from Season 4, Episode 10, titled Tomorrow's Enterprise. The episode places Uhura at the center of a time-jump storyline that puts her in direct contact with a future version of the ship's command structure, forcing her and Chapel to piece together what went wrong before it can happen again.
The time travel plot follows a season that has already put Kirk in unexpected positions of authority aboard the Enterprise. A previous clip from Season 4, Episode 8 showed Admiral Simon Reeger, played by Joe Morton, commandeering the ship and naming Kirk temporary first officer while Pike and Number One were away.
Episode 10 continues that thread by jumping further ahead, with Kirk now shown as captain rather than a visiting officer. New episodes of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS are streaming on Paramount+.
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