Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STARZ Orders THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR Starring Sam Heughan, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica de Gouw and Alfred Enoch

STARZ Orders THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR Starring Sam Heughan, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica de Gouw and Alfred Enoch

The series is a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia.

Mar. 29, 2023  

STARZ and Channel 4 have commissioned a six-part thriller, "The Couple Next Door," starring Sam Heughan ("Outlander," "Suspect"), Eleanor Tomlinson ("The Outlaws," "Poldark"), Jessica De Gouw ("Pennyworth," Our Man from Jersey) and Alfred Enoch (Tigers, "How To Get Away with Murder") from Eagle Eye Drama. The series is a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires.

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw). Sam Heughan heads up the cast as Danny who shares a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbor.

Sam Heughan said: "l'm thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I'm sure we're going to make something special."

Eleanor Tomlinson added: "Evie is an exciting challenge for me - a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn't helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries."

"Sam has truly found his home at STARZ as he continues to shine on our slate," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. "This marks our third series with the brilliant actor and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series."

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, Channel 4 said: "This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire."

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer and CCO of Eagle Eye Drama, commented: "At the heart of this series are two couples who get increasingly close to each other, and one fateful night become sexually entangled in a way that will change the rest of their lives forever. You never really know what goes on BEHIND CLOSED DOORS but this series sets out to make you wonder."

Loosely adapted from the Dutch series "New Neighbours" the series is written by David Allison (Marcella, "Bedlam"), directed by award winning director Dries Vos ("Suspect," "Professor T"), Series Produced by Jen Burnet, and is Executive Produced by Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino and Alison Kee.

The Couple Next Door is commissioned by Channel 4's Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick and Commissioning Editor, Rebecca Holdsworth. Karen Bailey, EVP of Programming, is the executive overseeing "The Couple Next Door" for STARZ.

The series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and distributed worldwide by Beta Film. "The Couple Next Door" has begun filming in Leeds and Belgium. "The Couple Next Door" will be available on Channel 4 in the UK and on STARZ in the US and Canada, as well as on LIONSGATE+, the international premium streaming service from STARZ, in Latin America, including Brazil.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Reba McEntire & Jennifer Hudson Sing Respect Photo
Video: Reba McEntire & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Respect'
Grammy Award-winner Reba McEntire makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The country icon, who is currently on tour, chats about why she decided to return as a mentor for Team Blake on Blake Shelton’s last season of “The Voice.” Don’t miss the video of Jennifer and Reba singing Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” together.
Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards Photo
Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE Couples Photo
Meet the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE Couples
A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share