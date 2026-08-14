STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU to Stream on Disney+

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Lucasfilm has set STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU to stream exclusively on Disney+, marking the feature film debut of Din Djarin and his young apprendice following multiple Emmy-winning seasons of the television series. The film stars Pedro Pascal alongside newcomers to the franchise Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, with Martin Scorsese also lending his voice. Jon Favreau directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor.

On September 2, fans can join Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, on their most thrilling mission yet when Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' streams exclusively on Disney+. Their first feature film, a standalone adventure which will captivate new audiences while rewarding longtime fans, is the ultimate viewing experience at home. It is an action-packed, thrilling, fun, and heartwarming adventure featuring spectacular visuals, a host of new creatures, exhilarating dogfights, TIE-fighter battles, and plenty of surprises. Following multiple Emmy Award-winning seasons on Disney+, the film sees the Mandalorian and Grogu facing new challenges and exploring uncharted corners of the galaxy, and introduces new characters portrayed by Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

Film Synopsis

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' also stars Sigourney Weaver, with Martin Scorsese and Jeremy Allen White lending their voices. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor.

Lucasfilm also announced the 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast,' a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this summer's theatrical release, 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,' which will go live on Disney+ September 2 at 6:00 pm PT with two episodes (Episode 1: 'Growing Up,' and Episode 2: 'Bigger & Different').

The two-episode series is designed to take Star Wars' biggest and newest fans behind the scenes of 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,' in conjunction with the film's release on Disney+. Shot on the movie's Adelphi Base Bar set, guests include director/co-writer/producer Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm President and CCO Dave Filoni, who also co-wrote and produced the film, Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and the on-screen stars of the film, Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. Even Grogu himself swings by to inject a heavy dose of cuteness into the series as the creative team discusses the ingredients that made this film so special, as both a fresh chapter in Star Wars' remarkable history and an exciting new page in the Mandalorian and Grogu's own stories.

Video episodes of the podcast will live on Disney+ and YouTube, while audio-only episodes will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Amazon Music, SiriusXM, iHeart Radio, and TuneIn.

'LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian,' an all-new animated special from Lucasfilm, will debut exclusively on Disney+ September 2, 2026. A comedic retelling of all three seasons of the landmark live-action series, the special revisits stories from the series in new and unexpected ways, appealing to both families and young audiences alike. The award-winning first season of 'The Mandalorian' premiered in 2019 on Disney+, launching the platform and delivering an all-new expression of Star Wars to the masses. Season 2 debuted in 2020, followed by season 3 in 2023, and the big-screen feature, 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' opened in worldwide cinemas this past May.

Shelby Young, who has voiced numerous characters in animated Star Wars titles over the years, just debuted the official trailer from the Star Wars stage at the Anaheim Convention Center. Based on Star Wars, created by George Lucas, and inspired by the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett,' the special is directed by Chris Buckley and written by Michael Price. The executive producers are Michael Price, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone, and the producers are Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois.

Voice Cast

The voice cast for the special includes: Gavin Hammon as The Mandalorian; David Acord as Grogu/MA-13; Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto; Bill Burr as Migs Mayfield; David Pasquesi as Majordomo; Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze; Emily Swallow as the Armorer; Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon; Matthew Wood as Bib Fortuna/Jawas/Kowakian Monkey Lizard; Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand; Nick Nolte as Kuiil; Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano; Taika Waititi as IG-11/IG-12; Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett; Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth; Andre Sogliuzzo as Mythrol/Stormtroopers; Carl Lumbly as Greef Karga; Eric Bauza as Luke Skywalker/EV-9D9; Flula Borg as The Client; Marti Matulis as Vane; Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva; Shelby Young as Anzellans/Jawas; Steve Blum as Stormtroopers/Zeb Orrelios; and Trevor Devall as Dark Trooper/Dorian Shard/Pit Droid.

Alongside the film, Disney+ will launch the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Official Podcast, a two-episode behind-the-scenes series featuring Favreau, Filoni, composer Ludwig Göransson, and stars Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. A companion animated special, LEGO STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, is also set to debut on the streaming platform.

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